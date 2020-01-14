3 workers injured, 1 critically, after being shocked at construction site in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three workers were hurt, one of whom was hospitalized with critical injuries, after they were shocked while setting up scaffolding outside of a home in Beverly on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to 7 Fosters Point Road around 10:30 a.m. found three men suffering from shock injuries, according to the Beverly Police Department.

A piece of the scaffolding made contact with a power line, shocking all three men, police said.

One victim suffered critical injuries, while the other two suffered minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)