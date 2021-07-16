NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three workers who were clearing gutters were injured, two of them critically, when they fell 25 feet from a ladder in Norwood on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the 400 block of Buckminster Drive in the Windsor Gardens apartment complex around 11 a.m. found two people suffering from critical injuries and one person who was seriously hurt, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

All three victims were stabilized at the scene transported to various hospitals.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three men were doing gutter work when they plummeted to the ground.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are assisting Norwood police with an investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

