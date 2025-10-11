BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan on Saturday afternoon that left three people hospitalized, one with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Hiawatha Street around 1:20 p.m. found two men suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and a woman with injuries that were initially considered life-threatening but are now considered serious, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

