BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan on Saturday afternoon that left three people hospitalized, one with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Hiawatha Street around 1:20 p.m. found two men suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and a woman with injuries that were initially considered life-threatening but are now considered serious, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox