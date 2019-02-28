3-year-old battling heart condition becomes honorary police officer

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Attleborough Police Department welcomed their newest and youngest officer to the force Thursday night — a 3-year-old boy who is battling a heart condition.

Mikey Grover has been in and out of the hospital battling congenital heart disease since he was born. His hard-fought battle has earned him a place as an honorary North Attleborough officer.

Mikey raised his right hand and agreed to uphold his duties as an honorary officer Thursday as community members looked on.

“Before he could say, ‘Mama,’ it was ‘policeman, policeman!” Grover’s father said.

Along with his citation, Mikey received some new toys, a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and a tour of police headquarters.

Mikey’s new “coworkers” say he is serious about laying down the law.

“He will walk up to people and make sure the situation is all right,” one officer said. “I know that he has tried to slap the handcuffs on a few people in the family. He is just going to work.”

At nearly 4 years old, Grover has beaten the odds and his story inspires everyone he meets.

The Grover family hopes that Mikey’s journey will help spread awareness about the disease.

“There is no cure, there is only fixes,” his father said. “We pray by raising awareness for CHD, we can increase funding which in turn will help find a cure.”

Mikey has one more surgery to go and it is safe to say that the entire community has his back.

