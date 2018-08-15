GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy in a brave battle with cancer received a show of support from his community Tuesday.

Gloucester police teamed up with Cops for Kids with Cancer to make a $5,000 donation to William Bren’s family.

Bren is undergoing radiation and chemotherapy for kidney cancer.

William’s dad says it’s been a tough battle but things are looking up.

“He’s progressing extremely well,” he said. “He’s going to get through this, I know it.”

Cops for Kids with Cancer has raised more than $3.5 million to help more than 600 families with cancer-related medical costs.

