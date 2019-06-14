CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHDH) — A 3-year-old boy battling cancer received birthday wishes from all over the country on Friday.

Freddie Taylor, who also has Down syndrome, was diagnosed with leukemia a few months ago.

He is now completing his fourth round of chemotherapy and preparing for a fifth round.

About a week ago, his mother, Joanne Taylor, sent out a request for birthday cards and was amazed by the response.

“He loves to read. He reads the paper. He reads the labs that come in in the morning. So we open the cards and read them together,” she said.

Doctors expect Freddie’s treatment to last another two years.

