3-year-old boy, dog abandoned in cemetery before Christmas

A 3-year-old boy is “doing well” and is “in the loving home of a foster family” after being abandoned in a cemetery in Ohio last week, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported of a possible child abandonment around 12 p.m. on Dec. 23 went to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hinckley, Ohio and spoke with a resident who said she stopped at the cemetery and noticed a vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed with a little boy and a dog running after it, according to a post on the Hinckley Police Department’s Facebook page.

The boy was taken into protective custody and his father was later located.

The department has since been flooded with Christmas presents for the boy and the chief thanked the community.

“Thank you to our local news media for their help in finding the parents. Also all of the calls and messages to help Tony are greatly appreciated. All of you have renewed my faith and appreciation for the wonderful community we live in and that surrounds us. All of you are truly the best! God Bless all of you,” he wrote.

No additional information has been released.

