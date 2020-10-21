COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy from Cohasset received the VIP treatment from the local police department after they learned he wants to be an officer when he grows up.

On the first day of school, 3-year-old Charlie Watkins was photographed holding a sign that said that he hopes to one day be a police officer.

The Cohasset Police Department learned about his aspirations and sent him a pin, badges, stickers, and an invitation to tour the station.

Charlie and his family visited the police station Tuesday, where he got to try on a bulletproof vest, see the inside of a cruiser, and even spend some time behind bars.

Charlie’s dad, Matthew, says it was a special day.

“For a 3-year-old boy, this was a really big deal,” he said, “and for parents of three boys in town (9, 7 and 3) this was yet another example of us being impressed with the police department and not only how rooted they are in our community, but how hard they work to keep us both safe and informed.”

