3-year-old credited with helping police find elderly NH woman trapped in her basement

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy in Hampton, New Hampshire is being hailed for alerting police after finding an elderly woman trapped inside of her home on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a request for a wellness check around 2 p.m. on Drakes Landing found the woman in her basement trapped inside a small corridor, police said.

The little boy had alerted his mother to the pile of newspapers on his neighbor’s porch after he asked to deliver her newspaper, according to police.

The woman was trapped inside of her basement for more than three days but was still in good spirits during the rescue, police said. She was taken to Portsmouth Hospital for minor injuries.

Officers are thanking the boy for his heroic act.

“The Hampton Police would like to thank the young boy for his keen observation and we encourage residents to check on the elderly and vulnerable folks during these uncertain times,” the department said. “Anyone with concern for their neighbors or friends is urged to contact the Police for a wellness check.”

