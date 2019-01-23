TAMPA, Fla. (WHDH) — A 3-year-old double amputee hit a major milestone in Florida after she was given the chance to walk.

Alexa Prieto lost both her legs at three months old when she got an infection at a hospital in Havana.

Miami prosthetic specialist Armando Quirantes sponsored Prieto to come to the United States for treatment after hearing about her story.

On Monday, experts at Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa fitted Prieto with a pair of temporary prosthetics.

“Because she’s a child she’s going to learn very well, very fast,” Dr. Bryan Sinnott said. “You watch how a mom takes in the fact her child is standing, so it’s a wonderful thing. I’m just lucky to be a part of all this stuff.”

Prieto has a long road ahead of her as doctors try to perfect her prosthetics.

