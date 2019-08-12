3-year-old falls out of third-floor window in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Manchester, New Hampshire after a 3-year-old fell from a third-floor window on Monday.

Crews responded to the home that is located at the corner of Thornton and Putnam streets.

The child was airlifted to a Boston area hospital with unknown injuries.

The child’s condition is not known at this time.

An investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)