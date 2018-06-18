3-year-old falls out of third-floor window in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Worcester after a 3-year-old fell from a third-floor apartment window on Monday.

Police say they responded to a call of a child that fell through a window on Plantation Street. Responding officers found a woman holding a 3-year-old boy and screaming. The boy was conscious and crying.

Officials say the child had facial injuries and was bleeding from the mouth. EMS crews took the child and the mother to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

A neighbor told police that they called police after hearing the woman and child screaming but did not witness the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and that DCF was notified as a standard procedure.

The child’s condition is not known at this time.

