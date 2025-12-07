SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sandwich on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the area of Service Road between Quaker Meeting House Road and Chase Road found the injured child and rushed them to a nearby hospital, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois and Sandwich Police Chief Jason Keene.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name has not been released.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

In a statment, the District Attorney’s Office and Sandwich Police Department said, “The thoughts of our agencies are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.”

No additional information was immediately available.

