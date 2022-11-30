PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child has been found safe after being taken by a car thief in Providence.
Police said a woman called 911 last night when her car was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot with the child inside.
The car and the child were found a short time later outside the Omni Hotel.
The suspect tried to get away on a public bus, but officers followed and arrested him, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
