3-year-old girl falls from second-story window on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl fell out of a second-story window on Cape Cod on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a home at 20 Cranberry Rd. in Eastham found a child on the ground who was in need of medical attention, according to the Eastham Police Department.

The girl, who was said to be responsive, was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

