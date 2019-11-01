3-year-old girl hospitalized after eating Halloween candy mixed with schizophrenia medication

(WHDH) — A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she accidentally ingested anti-psychotic medication that was mixed in with Halloween candy.

Tara Robe told 7NEWS Australia that she thought her daughter Abbey was “going to die” after she fell ill while trick-or-treating in Melbourne on Thursday night.

When Abbey Robe fell behind the group she was out with, her mother reportedly found her coughing with a bag of pill-shaped “lollies” that she had eaten from.

“When she went into the ambulance, that’s when I couldn’t wake her up,” Tara Robe told the news outlet. “I thought she was going to die.”

Abbey Robe is believed to have ingested medication that is used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The young girl has since returned home from the hospital.

Police believe the scare was an isolated incident.

HALLOWEEN SCARE: Abby has returned home from hospital and is inspecting her bucket of treats she was given while Trick or Treating last night. The 3yo was rushed to hospital after she was given Seroquel – a medication to treat bipolar @7NewsMelbourne @7NewsAustralia pic.twitter.com/Z0ZBzPVgY9 — Cassie Zervos (@cassiezervos) November 1, 2019

