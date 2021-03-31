3-year-old girl hospitalized after incident involving backyard pool in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after an incident involving a backyard pool in New Bedford on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Christopher Court around 12:30 p.m. found the girl suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child before taking her to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed law enforcement officials huddled around an above-ground pool filled with green-colored water.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Paramedics perform CPR on toddler who was pulled from a backyard pool on Christopher Court in New Bedford…late details on 7News at 6 #7news pic.twitter.com/w457OLwlEY — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 31, 2021

