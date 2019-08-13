3-year-old girl injured in fall from third-story window in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old girl was flown to a Boston-area hospital after falling from a third-story window in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call that had been dropped in the area of Thornton and Putnam streets around 9:40 p.m. found the child suffering from undisclosed injuries and the screen from the window on the ground, police said.

An ambulance rushed her to a local hospital before she was transported to a Boston-area hospital.

Her current condition has not been released.

Neighbors, including Larry Woods, rushed to keep the toddler’s mother calm as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“I came around here and I called 911 and the woman was just screaming so loud at the top of her lungs and I was scared to rub her back but I started doing it to calm the woman down,” Woods recalled.

He added that the 3-year-old is a “tough little baby” and that “I just really hope she pulls through.”

The incident remains under investigation.

