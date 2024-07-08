GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Georgetown Police and Fire Departments and their mutual aid partners responded to a pool safety incident on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responded a home on North Street in Georgetown following reports that a 3-year-old girl was submerged underwater for more than 3 minutes in an above-ground pool, according to Fire Chief Matthew McKay and Police Chief David Sedgwick.

Arriving first on the scene were off-duty Georgetown and Newbury firefighters who learned that the child was removed from the pool but was unresponsive. The firefighters performed CPR and restored the child’s pulse and breathing.

On-duty Georgetown Police and Fire arrived shortly thereafter to render care, and the child was transported by Georgetown Fire, with assistance by Atlantic and Newbury paramedics, to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport.

The child is currently being transported by a medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Georgetown Fire and Police are actively investigating this incident.

