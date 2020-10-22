FRESNO, Calif. (WHDH) — A young girl found a creative way to help frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.

With the help of her artist mom, Eryn Lovik, 3-year-old Emmy has been making paintings to sell to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Her family thought she might be able to raise $300 but her artwork became a hit.

Since March, Emmy has raised $4,000 from doing 60 original paintings.

On Tuesday, healthcare workers with Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California received two pieces of Emmy’s art to put on display.

