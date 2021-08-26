CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old girl was transported to the hospital Thursday night after she was hit by a car in Chelsea.

The girl was bleeding from the head but conscious and alert when first responders arrived at the scene on Marlboro Street.

“This time of year and this street, yeah you got cars going up pretty fast so yeah you see it every now and then it’s unfortunate it only takes a second,” said Jose Martinez who lives nearby.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further details were released.

