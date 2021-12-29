(CNN) — Aylee Gordon, a three-year-old girl who accidentally suffered a gunshot wound on Christmas Day, died Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call was placed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a child had accessed a firearm and accidentally shot herself, according to the sheriff’s office in Henderson County, which is south of Asheville, North Carolina.

The child was airlifted to Mission Hospital and underwent medical treatment, spokesperson Johnny Duncan told CNN on Sunday. She passed away Tuesday evening, according to the release.

Once the investigation is completed and submitted to District Attorney Andrew Murray, any charges will be at the discretion of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the DA’s office, the release stated.

In 2020 in the US, more than 5,100 children younger than 18 were killed or injured in gun incidents, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.