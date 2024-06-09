MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after falling from a third-floor window in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured child on Blaine Street around 1 p.m. found a man holding his child behind the home, according to the Manchester Fire Department. The man said the child fell about 30 feet from a third-floor window while in his care.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for significant head and facial injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

