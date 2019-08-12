3-year-old injured in fall from third-floor window in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A child was taken to the hospital by helicopter after suffering injuries a fall from the third-floor window of a home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call hang-up call at a home at the corner of Thornton and Putnam streets around 9:40 p.m. found the child in need of medical attention, according to Manchester police.

The child was airlifted to a Boston area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

