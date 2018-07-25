3-year-old struck and killed by car in South Boston, others injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon in South Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to the intersection of L and East 6th streets found the 3-year-old and a 4-year-old who had been hit by a car.

The 3-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)