STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old Sturbridge boy undergoing treatment for a brain tumor received an outdoor playset for his birthday through Make-A-Wish on Saturday.

Conor Canavan turned 3 last week and was excited to receive his playset, according to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The Sturbridge fire and police departments also surprised Conor by driving by his house with their lights flashing and sirens going.

Wednesday is World Wish Day, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish back in 1980.

The Massachusetts and Rhode Island chapter was founded in 1987. Since that time, over 8,500 wishes in those two states have been granted.

