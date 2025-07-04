PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three young people are facing charges in connection with making troubling threats in Provincetown.

Ryan Mahimtura, 19, of Framingham, Henry Ward, 19, of Hudson, and a minor of Hudson were charged with two counts of disorderly conduct after police say they drove down Bradford Street Monday with air horns shouting homophobic slurs at people.

Additional charges could still be filed.

Police are still actively investigating a possible hate crime alleged to have occurred on Sunday when a man said he was attacked by a group of people.

