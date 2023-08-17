BOSTON (WHDH) - Three young teens appeared in court on criminal charges Tuesday in connection with the random beating of a man in Downtown Crossing on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the area of 375 Washington St. around 8 p.m. found the man suffering from bruising to his left eye and lacerations near both eyelids and on his left hand, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The victim said he was walking on Washington Street when he made eye contact with one of the juveniles, who was him, ‘Why are you (expletive) staring at me?”

When the man ran, he said a large group ran behind him and attacked him when he fell.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault and battery, and assault and battery on a police officer. A second juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

Prosecutors delayed charging the third juvenile, a 14-year-old boy, pending further review of video evidence and witness statements.

In a statement, Hayden said, “We’ve seen several unprovoked attacks from juveniles in Downtown Crossing over the last few weeks. These violent attacks are instilling fear in business owners and residents. Although this victim did not require further medical treatment, the trauma he experienced is always a concern. I commend the witnesses who stepped up to help police identify as many assailants as possible so they can be held accountable.”

