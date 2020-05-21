30-acre brush fire contained in Deerfield

Emergency crews worked to contain a 30-acre brush fire on Thursday in Deerfield.

Crews responding to the flames sometime before noon were aided by two state police helicopters, which dropped buckets of water on the fire from above.

Crews were able to stop the fire from encroaching on two homes after 30 buckets of water were thrown from the helicopters, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

