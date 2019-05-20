30 arrested, narcotics seized during large police operation in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police arrested 30 people and seized drugs during a multi-agency zero tolerance initiative operation.

The initiative, which began Friday night, led to the arrest of two Maine residents on charges of possessing a Class B narcotic, the issuing of one criminal summons, 11 drivers being charged with driving without a license, and nine others being charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired license, according to Lawrence police.

In a statement, Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said, “I cannot thank Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger enough for their continued support of Lawrence. This is yet another example of a successful operation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lawrence Police working together.”

