30 arrested, narcotics seized in massive Lawrence strike

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence say they have arrested 30 people and seized drugs in a coordinated effort with state police to implement a zero tolerance initiative.

Authorities began the initiative Friday night and arrested 2 Maine residents with possession of a class B narcotic, charged 11 drivers for driving without a licence, nine others for operating on an expired license, and issued one criminal summons, according to a release issued by police.

“I cannot thank Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger enough for their continued support of Lawrence,” Police Chief Roy Vasque said in a statement. “This is yet another example of a successful operation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lawrence Police working together.”

