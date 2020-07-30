MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirty chickens living in what officials called “some of the most unsanitary conditions” they have seen at a home in Middleborough were rescued Monday.

The owner voluntarily surrendered the chickens to the the MSPCA-Angell’s Law Enforcement Department and the Middleborough animal control officer after the birds were discovered living primarily in pet carriers without access to fresh water and food, and with no relief from the searing heat, according to the MSPCA.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The chickens suffered from neglect, including one that had overgrown spurs and others that suffered from a bacterial infection known as “bumble foot,” the MSPCA said.

They received treatment at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, where Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, says they have reacted well.

“These are some of the most unsanitary conditions we’ve seen chickens living in, with no food or fresh water, filthy cages and no relief from the heat,” he said. “But they’ve bounced back quickly in our care, and are already enjoying clean housing, fresh water and food.”

All the birds are adults with 14 of them being roosters and the rest hens. They are a mix of bantam-sized Cochins and D’Uccles.

The chickens will be up for adoption once they finish treatment and clear mandatory state testing to ensure that they’re negative for common poultry diseases.

Potential adopters can email methuen@mspca.org for more information about the birds, or to set up an appointment to meet them.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)