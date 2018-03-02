30-foot fireball rises over Wenham when downed wire ignites gas line

WENHAM, MA (WHDH) - A 30-foot fireball could be seen over Wenham Friday afternoon when a downed wire ignited a gas line, according to officials.

Police and fire crews responded to the area of 45 Cherry Street for a reported fire. Upon arrival, officials say crews found a plume of fire rising from the street.

Officials say a utility pole was damaged during the storm, and a live electrical wire arced and ignited an underground line.

The roadway has been shut down, and homes in the area have been evacuated.

National Grid crews are working to shut off the gas supply.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured or if there was any damage.

