BOSTON (WHDH) - A roof failure allowed rainwater into several areas of Tufts Medical Center early Sunday morning.

Although no patients were touched by the water, hospital staffers relocated 30 inpatients out of an abundance of caution, according to a statement from the medical center’s spokesperson.

A cardiac patient who chose to remain anonymous says they were one of the patients who had to be relocated at 2 a.m.

“The water was creeping into the rooms and that obviously was going to create a potential hazard,” the patient said. “There is a lot of equipment that we are attached to, life-sustaining equipment, and most all of it cannot be turned off.

The patient credited the staff with going above and beyond to make sure everyone was safe.

“Praise Tufts,” they said. “They did such an awesome job making sure patients are being taken care of, the staff was overly concerned and they rose above the bar when it came to patient care.”

Emergency restoration crews could be seen outside the medical center all day making the necessary repairs to the failing roof.

The patient said they were relieved the situation was not worse.

“Once my pump stops, and it stops for more than a few seconds, it cannot be restarted I would have to go into emergency surgery or I will die,” they said.

Tufts says they are continuing to work closely with the patients and families impacted by the situation.

