SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old Springfield man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after authorities seized a cache of drugs worth over $2 million on the street, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Alonzo Williams, who was taken into custody in late December 2022.

According to the DA’s office, the arrest came after detectives launched a drug trafficking investigation, focusing on Bessemer Street in the city’s East Springfield neighborhood. By Dec. 21, investigators had honed in on Williams’ residence and vehicle, receiving court authorization to search both.

Conducting a traffic stop of Williams the following day, authorities found some 136 grams of cocaine in his vehicle. Searching his home at 81 Bessemer Street, officials found a large stockpile of narcotics that included:

13,900 fentanyl pills

Approximately 30 pounds (15 kilograms) of cocaine

406 grams of raw fentanyl (just under a half kilo)

Approximately $190,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency

A firearm was also seized during the operation. In total, the Office of District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said the street level value of the seizure exceeded $2,000,000.

“This very significant narcotics supplier to both the Knox Street and Sycamore Street gangs is a continuation of our efforts in arresting, disrupting, and dismantling these highly dangerous and lethal drug trafficking organizations, who drive fear and violence in our community,” Gulluni said in a statement.

Williams now faces numerous drug trafficking charges, including charges for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. He was also charged for possession of a firearm without a license, per the DA’s office.

The 51 year old was arraigned on Dec. 23 in Springfield District Court and was ordered to be held on $75,000 cash bail. His next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 24.

In addition to the DA’s own personnel, ATF, DEA and HSI offiicals were credited with assisting in the seizure, along with state police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

