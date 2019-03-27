30 workers from Jordan’s Furniture claim $1M Powerball prize

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A pool of 30 workers from a furniture business in New Hampshire has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize.

The New Hampshire Lottery says a winning ticket was sold at a Cumberland Farms on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua for the drawing on Saturday, March 23.

The ticket was claimed by workers at Jordan’s Furniture on Wednesday at the lottery’s headquarters in Concord. They’ll get an estimated $33,000 in winnings each.

The current Powerball jackpot has hit $750 million.

