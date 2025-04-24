SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of two men found dead in Salem Wednesday.

Jay Blodget, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. He pleaded not guilty in Salem District Court Thursday.

At around 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, a man walking his dog came across a body in a wooded area near the Walmart on Highland Avenue, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office and Salem police.

Police said they found two men dead when they arrived on scene. Their names have not been released.

Prosecutors said it appears the two were stabbed to death, and there was blunt force trauma to their bodies as well. Autopsies will be performed to determine exact cause of death.

Police indicate the killings were not random.

Blodget was ordered held without bail and is due back in court next month.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

