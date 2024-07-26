LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn held a Bike Safety Day at Manning Field Friday, raffling off six new bicycles and giving away 300 free helmets.

The Lynn Police Department and city officials joined forces to remind children and adults to stay safe on the streets.

“In our city, we’re adding more and more bike lanes and we’re encouraging people to be on their bicycles traveling around the city of Lynn, and we want them to do that safely,” said Lynn Police Lt. Thomas Holland.

The event featured a special obstacle course, free bike safety checks, a helmet fitting station, and lessons on the rules of the road from the Lynn police bike team. Kids also played games and ate snacks.

Organizers said bike safety is critical for everyone on the road — even drivers. They said they want everyone to have a good time, safely.

According to the most recent state data, nine percent of all bike-related deaths happen to people under the age of 16.

“Our main focus is making sure the kids are out there being active and being safe,” Holland said.

