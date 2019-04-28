300-year-old headstone stolen from Falmouth cemetery

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of stealing a centuries-old headstone.

Officers responding to a report of a missing 300-year-old headstone in the Old Burying Grounds off Mill Road spoke with a witness who says they saw the whole thing.

According to the witness, a man in his 50s or 60s wearing a black coat and baseball cap drove a black pick up truck into the cemetery and lifted the historic headstone into the vehicle.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527 or Detective Dave Massi at 774-255-4527 Extension: 4529.

