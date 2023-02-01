WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A $31 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn.

The winner matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday night’s drawing to win the prize.

According to the state lottery, this is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won in Massachusetts. The last Mass. winner scored a $31 million ticket from a grocery store in Belchertown on January 24.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are white balls 7, 9, 18, 29 and 39 and the gold Mega Ball 13.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)