HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a teenager standing next to her mother at a store on Cape Cod Thursday, police said.

At around 12:38 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 1070 Route 132 in Hyannis to find a girl with stab wounds, according to the Barnstable Police Department. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested Nikolas Rescigno, of Hyannis, at the scene. Witnesses told police that Rescigno walked up to the girl from behind and stabbed her in the lower back while she stood next to her mother in the store’s foyer.

Rescigno then allegedly stared at the girl, eventually dropping the knife after a witness told him to, police said. The girl did not previously know Rescigno, according to police.

He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, and an additional outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for another case. That incident involved a knife and took place at the Cape Cod Mall in May 2023, police said.

Rescigno’s bail was set at $5,000 and he was slated to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday.

