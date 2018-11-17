31-year-old man saved by coworkers after wood chipper accident in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree company worker was badly injured in a wood chipper incident that occurred in South Yarmouth on Friday.

Police say the quick thinking of the man’s coworkers may have saved the 31-year-old’s life following the incident.

They immediately put the machine in reverse and made a tourniquet out of a belt, keeping the man calm until police and fire crews arrived.

The Dennisport man lost most of his left leg but is in stable condition at a hospital in Cape Cod.

