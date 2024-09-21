NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in New Bedford Friday afternoon, officials said.

At around 4:52 p.m., New Bedford police officers responded to a home at 86 Atlantic Street for a report of a stabbing, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Officers found a 31-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the DA.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

