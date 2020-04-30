32 small businesses in Massachusetts receiving $15,000 grant from Citizens Bank for coronavirus relief

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly three dozen small businesses in Massachusetts are receiving a $15,000 grant as part of Citizens Bank’s Small Business Recovery program.
The grants are being issued to 32 Citizens small business customers to help them continue operating and recover from adverse conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the bank chain said.
“These grants will go directly to Massachusetts small businesses, providing them with much needed cash flow and support to help them stabilize amidst the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jack Murphy, President, Business Banking, Citizens Bank.
On April 6, Citizens announced a $5 million commitment to aiding communities through these challenging times, including $4.2 million in support of small businesses in the bank’s service area. As part of this overall commitment, Citizens is awarding 134 direct grants to small businesses.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of the American economy, and we are committed to providing them with a vital jolt as they battle the economic implications of the pandemic,” Murphy said.
Massachusetts grant recipients include:
|
3 Broke Girls Salon
|
Plymouth
|
ACEINTUNA GRILL
|
Boston
|
Aphios Corporation
|
Woburn
|
Big East Security Interations LLC
|
Wrentham
|
BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa
|
Beverly
|
Can-Do Handyman Services
|
Groton
|
Conservation Solutions Corporation
|
Carlisle
|
East Point ADHC, LLC
|
Salem
|
Fresh Truck
|
Boston
|
Garcia Dedicated Transporation
|
Springfield
|
Global Research Innovation and Technology, Inc. (DBA: GRIT)
|
Medford
|
Goodfellas Doggy Daycare
|
Saugus
|
Helinski Law Offices
|
Wellesley
|
J.C. Jacobs Plumbing
|
Norwood
|
Lex Communicate, Inc.
|
Lexington
|
Lovin Spoonfuls , Inc.
|
Boston
|
Lynnway Pizza Inc dba Alredo’s Italian Kitchen
|
Lynn
|
Maribeth Crupi Physical Therapy LLC
|
Wilmington
|
Mechanical Solutions
|
Jamaica Plain
|
Media Shower
|
Sherborn
|
Millenium Campus Network, Inc
|
Boston
|
Mirage Hair Design
|
Natick
|
Nardone Construction
|
Beverly
|
NU Kitchen
|
Somerville
|
Parlor Skis
|
East Boston
|
Reading Endodontics PC
|
Reading
|
Social Made Simple, LLC
|
Newton
|
Square Medical Group
|
Watertown
|
Stay Clean Power Washing Inc.
|
North Attleboro
|
The Boston Smoked Fish Company, LLC
|
Boston
|
Today’s Wellness
|
North Andover
|
Vitra Visiting Nurse Agency LLC
|
Braintree
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)