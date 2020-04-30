32 small businesses in Massachusetts receiving $15,000 grant from Citizens Bank for coronavirus relief

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly three dozen small businesses in Massachusetts are receiving a $15,000 grant as part of Citizens Bank’s Small Business Recovery program.

The grants are being issued to 32 Citizens small business customers to help them continue operating and recover from adverse conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the bank chain said.

“These grants will go directly to Massachusetts small businesses, providing them with much needed cash flow and support to help them stabilize amidst the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jack Murphy, President, Business Banking, Citizens Bank.

On April 6, Citizens announced a $5 million commitment to aiding communities through these challenging times, including $4.2 million in support of small businesses in the bank’s service area. As part of this overall commitment, Citizens is awarding 134 direct grants to small businesses.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of the American economy, and we are committed to providing them with a vital jolt as they battle the economic implications of the pandemic,” Murphy said.

Massachusetts grant recipients include:

3 Broke Girls Salon

Plymouth

ACEINTUNA GRILL

Boston

Aphios Corporation

Woburn

Big East Security Interations LLC

Wrentham

BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa

Beverly

Can-Do Handyman Services

Groton

Conservation Solutions Corporation

Carlisle

East Point ADHC, LLC

Salem

Fresh Truck

Boston

Garcia Dedicated Transporation

Springfield

Global Research Innovation and Technology, Inc. (DBA: GRIT)

Medford

Goodfellas Doggy Daycare

Saugus

Helinski Law Offices

Wellesley

J.C. Jacobs Plumbing

Norwood

Lex Communicate, Inc.

Lexington

Lovin Spoonfuls , Inc.

Boston

Lynnway Pizza Inc dba Alredo’s Italian Kitchen

Lynn

Maribeth Crupi Physical Therapy LLC

Wilmington

Mechanical Solutions

Jamaica Plain

Media Shower

Sherborn

Millenium Campus Network, Inc

Boston

Mirage Hair Design

Natick

Nardone Construction

Beverly

NU Kitchen

Somerville

Parlor Skis

East Boston

Reading Endodontics PC

Reading

Social Made Simple, LLC

Newton

Square Medical Group

Watertown

Stay Clean Power Washing Inc.

North Attleboro

The Boston Smoked Fish Company, LLC

Boston

Today’s Wellness

North Andover

Vitra Visiting Nurse Agency LLC

Braintree

