32 small businesses in Massachusetts receiving $15,000 grant from Citizens Bank for coronavirus relief

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly three dozen small businesses in Massachusetts are receiving a $15,000 grant as part of Citizens Bank’s Small Business Recovery program.

The grants are being issued to 32 Citizens small business customers to help them continue operating and recover from adverse conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the bank chain said.

“These grants will go directly to Massachusetts small businesses, providing them with much needed cash flow and support to help them stabilize amidst the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jack Murphy, President, Business Banking, Citizens Bank.

On April 6, Citizens announced a $5 million commitment to aiding communities through these challenging times, including $4.2 million in support of small businesses in the bank’s service area. As part of this overall commitment, Citizens is awarding 134 direct grants to small businesses.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of the American economy, and we are committed to providing them with a vital jolt as they battle the economic implications of the pandemic,” Murphy said.

Massachusetts grant recipients include:

3 Broke Girls Salon Plymouth ACEINTUNA GRILL Boston Aphios Corporation Woburn Big East Security Interations LLC Wrentham BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa Beverly Can-Do Handyman Services Groton Conservation Solutions Corporation Carlisle East Point ADHC, LLC Salem Fresh Truck Boston Garcia Dedicated Transporation Springfield Global Research Innovation and Technology, Inc. (DBA: GRIT) Medford Goodfellas Doggy Daycare Saugus Helinski Law Offices Wellesley J.C. Jacobs Plumbing Norwood Lex Communicate, Inc. Lexington Lovin Spoonfuls , Inc. Boston Lynnway Pizza Inc dba Alredo’s Italian Kitchen Lynn Maribeth Crupi Physical Therapy LLC Wilmington Mechanical Solutions Jamaica Plain Media Shower Sherborn Millenium Campus Network, Inc Boston Mirage Hair Design Natick Nardone Construction Beverly NU Kitchen Somerville Parlor Skis East Boston Reading Endodontics PC Reading Social Made Simple, LLC Newton Square Medical Group Watertown Stay Clean Power Washing Inc. North Attleboro The Boston Smoked Fish Company, LLC Boston Today’s Wellness North Andover Vitra Visiting Nurse Agency LLC Braintree

