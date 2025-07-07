HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police said two people were badly hurt when they made contact with an electrical wire; one of them was flown to a Boston hospital, but the family of the other said their loved one did not make it.

They said he died trying to help the other man.

Relatives of Jermaine Whitmore said the 32-year-old father of four died trying to help a worker in a bucket truck outside a home on Hamden Circle.

Family members tell 7News Whitmore was getting ready to take his kids to the beach when he heard the cries for help and raced over. His family believes he was electrocuted after coming into contact with live wires. They said he died from his injuries at Cape Cod Hospital.

