A 32-year-old woman from Canton accused of posing as a student in Boston was back in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to several new charges including multiple counts of forgery.

Prosecutors say Shelby Hewitt allegedly falsified her birth date and used several names to enroll as a student at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School.

Hewitt, according to prosecutors, was previously employed as a social worker with the Department of Children and Families.

Authorities announced allegations against Hewitt earlier this year. She was subsequently arraigned in mid-July on an initial series of criminal charges.

After new court proceedings on Tuesday, 7NEWS spoke to one mother who said her daughter and Hewitt became friends in school.

“That’s very scary,” said the mother, Robin Williams, of the allegations.

Hewitt’s attorney this week said his client has significant mental health challenges and needs help.

