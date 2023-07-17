BOSTON (WHDH) - A 32-year-old woman who officials say fraudulently enrolled in multiple Boston high schools as a student was arraigned on criminal charges on Monday.

Shelby Hewitt is licensed social worker accused of creating fake paperwork to enroll in the schools. School officials say that at various points during the 2022-2023 school year, Hewitt attended the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School, utilizing the student transfer process and enrolling under multiple pseudonyms.

Prosecutors say the reason for her enrollment remains under investigation.

Her attorney said she did not enroll for sinister reasons and the situation was the result of ongoing mental health issues.

She was released on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Public Schools.

