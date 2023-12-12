A Canton woman authorities say posed as a teenage girl inside multiple Boston school is set to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday.

School officials say that at various points during the 2022-2023 school year, Shelby Hewitt, 32, of Canton attended the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School.

A former DCF social worker, allegedly presented Boston Public Schools officials with documents that falsified her birth date and used multiple pseudonyms to enroll in the schools.

Hewitt is being charged with three counts of forgery, two counts of common law forgery, one count of uttering, and one count of larceny over $1200.

