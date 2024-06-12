BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire in Dorchester Wednesday morning, with a large number of trucks responding to the narrow neighborhood streets.

Boston Fire confirmed the fire on Carson Street was knocked down before 6:30 a.m., saying that 33 people were displaced from the blaze.

All residents and pets are accounted for; two elderly residents were rescued via ladder from a third floor unit.

Boston Fire said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday and that it started in one house before spreading to adjacent buildings on both sides.

No injuries were reported.

