BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire in Dorchester Wednesday morning, with a large number of trucks responding to the narrow neighborhood streets.

Boston Fire confirmed the fire on Carson Street was knocked down before 6:30 a.m., saying that 33 people were displaced from the blaze.

All residents and pets are accounted for; two elderly residents were rescued via ladder from a third floor unit.

Boston Fire said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday and that it started in one house before spreading to adjacent buildings on both sides.

No injuries were reported.

Fire is knocked down on Carson St. 4th & 3rd alarm companies are making up. BFD-FIU is on scene. 33 people are displaced, Ladder7 rescued 2 elderly from a 3rd floor unit. All residents & pets are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/Z1mACuAq7U — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

An aggressive interior and exterior attack helped companies to quickly contain the fire and stop the spread to more buildings. pic.twitter.com/wxZSfnbmTy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)