WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a fire displaced more than 30 people in Worcester Friday.

Firefighters responding to Pleasant Street for reports of a blaze found a 5-story apartment building on fire, officials said.

No one was hurt and crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes, but 33 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

